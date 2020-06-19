Just some spice

With the right seasoning, you can take a steak from plain to wow.

With Father’s Day coming up this weekend, I am planning a steak dinner for my dad and I might even let mom come too. I have the steaks purchased, side dishes chosen, wine selected and the steak seasoning made.

Years ago, we discovered a seasoning for steaks that is replicated from the famous Morton’s The Steakhouse in Chicago. Now, we’ve never been there, but they are known for their steaks so we knew their seasoning couldn’t be half bad.

The seasoning enhances the steak and can be made from what you currently have in your spice rack without having to buy anything too wild.

First things first, this recipe makes more than you will need for a steak dinner so find a nice small to medium jar to store the seasoning.

 

Ingredients

Morton’s seasoning

• 3 tablespoons kosher salt

• 3 tablespoons paprika

• 2 tablespoons ground black pepper

• 1 tablespoon garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon onion salt

• 1 tablespoon dried thyme

 

Mix together and pour into a storage jar.

The jar of seasoning stores well for about nine months.

This seasoning is popular with my family, so no matter whose house you go to, you can always find a jar in the cupboard. The recommendation from my family is to type up the recipe and tape onto the jar that way when you need the recipe again, it is always there.

 

Here are a few ways we use the seasoning and maybe you can find a few of your own.

 

Steak

• Pick your favorite cut of steak.

• Sprinkle both sides with seasoning and let stand for a few minutes before cooking.

• Grill or pan fry to desired doneness.

 

Potatoes

• Cut potatoes into ½ inch or so chunks.

• Place in an oven-safe container.

• Drizzle with olive oil and mix.

• Sprinkle a teaspoon or two or three onto potatoes and mix.

• Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until potatoes are done.

 

