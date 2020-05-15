It’s been a rough week for me even without the continuing pandemic. First, my car broke down on Friday and I had to get a jump from the first person to walk out of my building which was, of course, my landlord. I drove to work and tried cleaning the battery contacts, in case corrosion build-up was the problem, and while it worked the rest of the day, I was craving ice cream on Saturday and found that it had died again.
On Sunday, I finally called AAA about it and they gave me a jump, but it died at the very first stop sign so it needed to be towed. It turned out to just be a bad battery (it was actually only a year and a half old, but apparently the place I went to before put in the wrong sized battery; I will not name names) instead of an issue with the alternator, so I was out $200 instead of a possible $400, but that’s still a financial hit for someone who sometimes eats rice and eggs two weeks in a row because there isn’t enough money to buy actual groceries.
On Tuesday, I was absolutely convinced it was actually Wednesday and nearly missed a doctor’s appointment because of it (an appointment I found out on Monday is not covered by my insurance). My dogs took turns throwing up Wednesday and Thursday and I’ve been having my own stomach problems that have been keeping me up at night, probably acid reflux from stress. I went shopping because I actually do have money for groceries right now and bought a specific brand of protein powder because I had a coupon for it and then I forgot to use the coupon.
On Thursday, the dogs thought it’d be fun to go through my bookshelf, chewing up three notebooks and two video game cartridges. By Thursday night (which I was convinced was actually Friday night) I was about ready to go into a full mental breakdown.
Luckily, I have a group of amazing friends. I was surprised by a book in my mailbox on Tuesday, “Larson’s Book of Spiritual Warfare” by Bob Larson, which I did not order and was extremely confused by, but also extremely amused by since it gives directions on how to identify possessions and perform exorcisms. I had to text a bunch of people I thought might have been responsible for the book’s appearance and found it came from my best friend who lives in New York. “We were watching him exorcise people (on YouTube) and I thought you might like it,” she said, to my sincere delight.
When I told her the dogs had chewed up my games, she offered to replace at least one of them. She’s so sweet and I told her she really didn’t need to do that because I’m still riding the high her book gift gave me, but she insisted. She’d had a rotten week, too, and helping me was kind of helping her.
In Animal Crossing, the video game I’ve written about a few times in the past where you just make friends with your animal neighbors and go fishing and catch bugs, some of my friends sent me gifts of clothing and furniture I might like for no other reason than that they were thinking of me. I find that so kind and soothing even if it is just little digital gifts. I try to do the same for them, when the shop in my town was selling hotdog hats I bought one for every one of my friends because it struck me as so hilarious and I hoped they might get the same joy from such a ridiculous accessory.
All this to say, we often run into a streak of bad luck, where everything breaks and you forget your coupons at home, but it’s so nice to be reminded that, despite everything, there are people who love you and are looking out for you. Even now, when we can’t see each other or hang out, there are so many creative ways to show people you’re still thinking of them.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
