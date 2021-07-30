For only the second time since performing to a sold-out house in the 2017-18 season “I am, He said: A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond” will be returning to A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls at Kirkbride Park, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. The show, starring Matt Vee — nephew of ‘60s pop-star Bobby Vee — and his cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, will perform songs from Diamond’s catalogue including “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Sweet Caroline.”
Diamond sold over 135 million records worldwide, and produced musical hits spanning five decades. A prolific songwriter in the mid-’60s, he penned songs recorded by acts from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple and the Monkee’s classic “I’m a Believer.” After debuting to 23,000 fans at Joetown Rocks in St. Joseph “I am, He said: A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond,” has performed at theaters and venues nationwide.
“This is not a tribute show,” says Tommy. “This is a celebration of an amazing musical icon, one we all love and respect. We have recruited an incredible group of singers and players and have gone back to the original records, it is all about the vocals and Matt nails it. It’s a rocking show!”
