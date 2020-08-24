A Center for the Arts has partnered with the Kinkead Entertainment Agency to give people an opportunity to watch a live, online performance by comedian Yakov Smirnoff from the comfort of their homes on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Tickets to the performance are $25 but if purchasers use a URL with a code for AC4TA, then AC4TA gets 20% of the ticket price. “You can go to our (Facebook page) and what it is, for lack of a better way for people to understand it, it’s like one of the old pay per view concerts, but that’s not what they’re calling it these days,” executive director of AC4TA Michael Burgraff says. “So it takes you to a different ticketing system, not ours, and you can buy a ticket for $25 to watch Yaakov in the privacy of your own home. … There’s a (URL) code specific to (AC4TA) and when you buy a ticket with the (AC4TA code) on it, then we get 20% of that $25.”
The code can be found on the Yakov Smirnoff: United We Laugh event page on AC4TA’s Facebook. Burgraff says of Smirnoff’s “United We Laugh” special, “This is a new show, it is not something that people have seen.”
Smirnoff is a Ukrainian-American comedian who started his career in the Ukraine before immigrating to the United States in 1977. In the late ‘80s, he was the star of the syndicated television sitcom “What a Country!” He also performed at the 1988 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and did a one-man show on Broadway. He currently runs his own comedy club in Branson, Missouri.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday night and runs about 75 minutes. Tickets are $25 with an option to choose “backstage” passes for $50, which allows purchasers to chat with Smirnoff.
