Addison Christenson

Emma and Jeff Christenson, of Fergus Falls are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Carol Christenson.
Addison was delivered by Dr. Kailey Witt at Perham Health on June 28, 2021, at 7:18 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Addison is welcomed home by sibling, Charles the dog; grandparents, Megan and Mark Neubauer and Amy and Jeff Christenson; and great-grandparents, Cathy and Paul Nevman, Angie and Raleigh Wold, and Betty (Nana) and Jeff Christenson.
