Apples are number one on the Environmental Working Group’s Dirty Dozen list of foods with pesticide residue when grown with conventional methods, including spraying with chemicals. This is why you should grow your own.
Start with the proper site. Planting apple trees where they will get at least eight hours of full sun and good air circulation. Don’t plant on the top of a hill where strong winds can damage branches. Stay clear of low-lying areas where frost can settle in the spring and kill blossoms.
Established apple trees don’t typically need supplemental watering or fertilizing unless it is stressed. A stressed tree is more susceptible to pests and diseases. Water during dry spells. The fertilizer you apply to your lawn is all any tree requires. Too much nitrogen causes excessive new growth. This can take energy away from fruit growth and can also make your tree susceptible to fire blight.
There are three main problems the home grower must deal with in fruit trees.
Apple maggot is the icky one. Biting into an apple and discovering half a white maggot left in the apple will turn the stomach of the hardiest. Prevention is simple. About July 4th, thin your apples to one or two per clump. Cover those two with a plastic zip lock bag. Zip it tight around your baby apples then cut a small hole in one corner for drainage. You now have an individual greenhouse on that clump. No apple maggot moth can lay eggs on it and since it isn’t competing with three or four other apples, it will be bigger and usually redder. Leave the bag on until you harvest your crop.
Apple scab is a fungal disease that causes rough scabs on your apples and can kill your tree. It starts with small dark green to brown spots on the apple that grow into black lesions. Leaves will develop the same symptoms. Eventually the leaves will fall off. A wet spring leading to a wet summer will make things worse. Prevention is pruning to open up the tree for better circulation and promptly removing any fallen leaves and bagging or burning them. Don’t crowd fruit trees.
If your prized tree has a bad case of scab, you can spray or dust it with an organic sulfur plant fungicide before it blossoms. Follow the directions on the label.
Some apple trees are immune. The university recommends Dayton, Freedom, Liberty, McShay, Pixie Crunch, Redfree and Williams Pride. Honeycrisp and SnowSweet are resistant. Some of these varieties are going to be difficult to find as the nurseries will usually only have the newest releases. This may be one time to check out seed catalogs.
The third disease to be aware of is Fire blight. This is a bacterial disease spread by insects and the wind. The leaves and branches look like they have been torched. It occurs especially in warm springs. If the days are very warm during blossoming, the chance increases. Guess we probably won’t need to worry about that this spring.
Since the disease overwinters in infected branches, prune the sick branches back at least 8 inches from the infected area early in the spring. Burn or bag the branches. Wipe your saw or clippers between cuttings with Listerine mouthwash. This is less damaging than alcohol on your cutting edges. Remove any sick branches that pop up during the growing season leaving a two-to-four-inch stub. Then go back in the winter and cut off that stub. Serenade, a garden spray, can be used to suppress fire blight.
There are a few resistant varieties of apples. Haroldson, Liberty, Red Baron, SnowSweet are listed as resistant and Honeycrisp and Zestar as moderately resistant.
Bev Johnson, Master Gardener.