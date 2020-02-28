The second season of “Altered Carbon” is premiering on Netflix this week and while I haven’t had a chance to catch it yet, I’m excited to get through it all this weekend. I didn’t necessarily think the first season was strong, but there were enough hooks in it to get me interested in seeing how the story continues and what issues the creators decide to explore.
The story follows Takeshi Kovacs in a future where human consciousness can be digitally saved and uploaded into new bodies (called sleeves) through the use of a physical implant called a stack. As long as your stack is intact, and as long as you have the money to keep buying or creating sleeves, humans are essentially immortal. Kovacs himself is almost 300 years old, his consciousness having served 250 years in a kind of digital prison for deserting the military and joining a resistance group. He’s released from prison specifically to help an exceptionally wealthy man solve his own murder (or at least, the murder of one of his sleeves).
I’ve always found this idea of digitizing human consciousness extremely interesting in science-fiction, starting with the transporter in Star Trek. That is to say, if you are disintegrated by the transporter and then put back together somewhere else, using different atoms, then are you still the same person? Is that really you? The video game “Soma” does an amazing job of exploring this concept, as well as the morally grey area of putting human consciousness in places other than human bodies.
“Altered Carbon” does a decent job of exploring the paradox in a practical sense — that is, what would a society that secures immortality for people who can afford it look like? If you can go on perpetuating your wealth across centuries, what does that do to you as a person? What does it do to your family? If you believe children are your legacy, what worth do children have to you when you can be your own legacy? It also very briefly touches on the religious implications of resurrection. Is there something impious about bringing yourself back to life, even if it’s to name your murderer?
The problem is “Altered Carbon” doesn’t really commit to answering any of those questions. It has a very neat story about a guy out-of-time beating up bad guys and solving crimes, trying to find out if everyone he used to know is dead, but that’s kind of it. The questions it raises along the way are just incidental. It doesn’t get into the nitty-gritty of wealth disparity, of the religious questions technology raises, of the moral and ethical problems of digital consciousness and what you can do with that. One of the most interesting bits of worldbuilding was a throwaway line about putting a prisoner’s consciousness in a snake’s body. That’s insane! Tell me more about that! Is that legal? What are the implications of that? How common is it? Why? The character literally just mentions it casually and it’s never revisited again.
The idea that there are religious people who oppose “resurrection” on the grounds that it puts the soul at risk for damnation plays an important part in the story (a key witness is supposedly a member of that religion, making it difficult for Kovacs to close his case), but other than using it as a roadblock for Kovacs it’s not explored in-depth.
The show hesitates to commit to any side of the moral dilemmas it brings up. Yes, the fact that only the wealthy can live for centuries leads to a uniquely messed up society, but they do a lot for charity! Yes, the fact that a religious institution opposes re-sleeving stacks raises additional questions about the morality and implications of the practice, but really we just needed it for a convenient plot point!
I want to see if Season 2 goes back to looking at any of these questions more thoroughly. I also want to see my favorite character, a holographic recreation of Edgar Allen Poe, get more screen time.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle Editor for The Daily Journal.
