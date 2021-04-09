Bunkey is always looking for an easier or different way to kill weeds. The internet always seems to have products that claim to have weed-controlling properties. Some of them do work but may have side effects. You don’t want to have to call the Extension office wailing that all your grass is dying, or that you think you have killed your strawberries.
The first thing he read about was using vinegar to kill weeds. That seemed to be safe enough. After all, he ate food that had been pickled and it didn’t kill him. The bottle of 24% vinegar came with this warning on the label; “WARNING: note that vinegar with acetic acid concentrations greater than 5% may be hazardous and should be handled with appropriate precautions.” The vinegar you buy to make pickles is 5%. The 24% acetic acid can apparently, temporarily reduce soil ph. It doesn’t accumulate in the soil and readily breaks down into water. So, what does this acid do to a plant you ask? This stuff will damage any plant it touches. It does this by “melting” the cell membrane, drying the leaves and killing the plant. Solutions of 10% to 20% will kill smaller plants. It may burn off the tops of Canada thistle and other perennials but it won’t kill the roots. The take-home on vinegar is keep it for pickles.
Then there is flame weeding. Bunkey could hardly wait to try Big Bertha on his weeds. All models of flame weeders use liquid propane. The object is to create temperatures hot enough to kill exposed weed parts, insects and if hot enough, weed seeds. The burned weeds do not immediately collapse, but if it is done right, they will die in a few days. A warning, do not to use this in new plantings. It will kill them or at least damage them pretty badly. Bunkey tried it out on thistles that were growing behind an old shed. The fire department put out the embers and charged him $200 for the call. Petunia confiscated the “flamethrower” and now Bunkey has to rebuild his storage shed. This method has been used in Europe for many years but is not recommended for the average homeowner as it is dangerous with an untrained operator (Bunkey) using it.
Perhaps Bunkey should stick to tried and true weed killers. He needs to start with his huge crop of crabgrass. It’s easy to see this grass in a bluegrass lawn. It has wide leaves that sprawl out from the center that someone decided, looked like a crab. The trick to getting rid of this stinker, an annual, is to kill the seeds before they germinate with a preemergent. This kills the just emerging seeds. It needs to be applied in later April or early May if the soil has been disturbed. The weed seeds will germinate in the next week or two. Later in mid-May or early June is typically when weeds start to pop up. You need to water after application to move the herbicide into the top inch of soil. Don’t flood it as you can move the chemical away from the desired area and kill plants you hadn’t planned to kill like your favorite rose bush.
Corn gluten meal is ideal for this application. It is organic so you can use it close to your lake and has a bit of nitrogen in it to promote growth of the grass. There are also chemical preemergents but they are usually not recommended for use near water.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
