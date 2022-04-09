Frequently people ask me what new books we have available at the library. New books arrive at the public library almost daily and I assure you, I enjoy pouring over new books as much as anyone. However, new isn’t always better.
The number of books published annually by major publishers is overwhelming. Add to this, books published by small presses, those independently published, books published in other countries and it becomes easy to see why many books go unheard of and unread. If a book was published and I have never heard of it, it is, at the very least, new to me.
Each year, as new books are released, I add more titles to my list of books to read. Not all of those books get read immediately; they seem forever stuck on my list of books to read. My backlist of reading includes several books by Charles Dickens. I love Charles Dickens’ writing and have read some of his books multiple times, such as “Great Expectations,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Oliver Twist,” and “A Tale of Two Cities.” Several other of Dickens titles, such as “David Copperfield,” “The Pickwick Papers,” and “Our Mutual Friend,” remain on my list of books to read.
Charles Dickens was a master of crafting brilliant sentences. He truly paints a picture with his character descriptions and he was prolific at calling out the establishment, while poking fun at the aristocracy. Is it possible you might want to add some of Dickens’ titles to your reading list too? Iris Murdoc is another author whose body of work remains mostly yet to be read by me. I have read “The Sea, the Sea,” (which was brilliant) and most of “The Nice and the Good,” which I was enjoying until I was called away to read another book. It has now become part of the furniture, for years resting on my night table stuffed with Post-its marking all the best spots, just waiting to be picked up again. Once I have completed “The Nice and the Good,” I will move her novel, “The Black Prince” towards the top of my “list of books to read.”
While I have read most of Joan Didion’s work, “Salvador,” remains untouched. It is a prop, carefully placed on a vintage desk, next to a vintage typewriter (aqua), next to a vintage ashtray (orange), all so very Didion.
Every time I look at that slim rectangle of a book with its understated black cover, I wonder when exactly I will decide to pick up that book and read it.
My list of books to read is further populated by the books published recently that I can hardly wait to read. While I wrote mostly fiction titles in this piece, I am much more of a nonfiction reader: social sciences, history, economics and memoir populate my list of books to read. I am starting to feel just a little overwhelmed.
A book that I have read and encourage you to move to the top of your reading list is “Sisterhood of War: Minnesota Women in Vietnam,” by Minnesota author Kim Heikkila. The Fergus Falls Public Library will be hosting an in-person presentation with Heikkila on Apr. 16, at 11:00 a.m. There will be an online presentation on Apr. 19, at 7:00 p.m., via Zoom. Please visit the library’s web page or contact the library for more information.