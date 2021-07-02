W
e have hit that time of year where every patriotic song out there makes me tear up or, sometimes, all out cry in my vehicle as I drive down the road. This isn’t to say that I don’t get a little misty eyed whenever I hear patriotic songs, because I do, it just hits me harder the closer it is to Independence Day.
I don’t have a strong, direct correlation with the military, despite having family members and friends who were enlisted. Aside from watching from afar as friends are involved in various capacities, I just haven’t had much exposure to military life; but I am so incredibly grateful for them all.
Despite the volatile political and social environment this country is currently in, I still consider myself lucky to live here. I give all the credit for what I have to the members of the military. Whether or not they agree with the decisions made that they have to carry out is entirely their prerogative; but they take their orders and move forward in service to America, and that is something to be thankful for — people willing to stand up for this country. They deserve thanks, at a minimum, and they certainly have mine!
It’s funny how perspectives change with age. I truly don’t remember many details from the Fourth of July growing up. I remember sparklers and smoke bombs, shopping for novelty items out of a semitrailer that was always outrageously hot inside, and the kid who lived across the street shooting bottle rockets at my little brother; but that is about the extent of my recall.
On the flip side, July Fourth is a major event in my adult life! Aside from the personal traditions — eating watermelon, finding some sort of water to lounge in, and spending time with family and friends, fireworks — are the feelings of pride, thankfulness, and appreciation that well up when I think about everything that Independence Day entails.
With the holiday falling on a weekend this year, it is surprising that I don’t have ideas and plans coming out of my ears; but I don’t. We are spending time with family at the lake one day, but that’s about it! Maybe we will run over to Erhard for the parade. . . who knows!
If you’re looking for some fun food and activity options for the holiday weekend, here are a few things I’ve done in the past:
DIY toilet paper roll confetti launchers: thriftyfun.com/Toilet-Paper-Tube-Confetti-Launcher.html.
Watermelon with taco seasoning sprinkled on it.
Bomb pop jello: spendwithpennies.com/super-easy-patriotic-4th-of-july-layered-jelly/.
Military care packages: military.com/discounts/7-affordable-ideas-for-military-care-packages.html#:~:text=The%20United%20States%20Postal%20Service,5%20to%207%20business%20days.
Thanks to the handy-dandy internet, there are countless recipes and ideas for Fourth of July activities. With so much time surrounding the day itself this year, I would encourage anyone to expand their horizons and try something new. I will be doing so myself as soon as I can decide what I want to dig into!
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
