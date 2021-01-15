Anyone can garden. It’s part of our very being. It’s how we survive. And it’s not difficult. All you need is the desire, a sunny spot, good soil and a water source. If you can grow a tomato in a pot and get it to fruit, you can garden.
Start small. Gardening is exercise. If you plan a garden in your yard, get a soil sample. Just go to your nearest Extension office for the information sheet. If the results tell you, you have good soil, start by removing any grass from the area. Add some compost and dig or till it in. As soon as the soil is warm and the threat of frost is over you can plant. If this is your first attempt at gardening, start with plants. If you are growing vegetables you will need to start radishes and corn from seed. Almost every other vegetable is available as a started plant. Don’t pick out the largest plant. It will have more transplant shock than a smaller one and the little guy will catch up quite quickly. Read the labels! They should tell you how far apart the plants should be and if they can handle part sun. Now, keep the garden watered, weeded and pick your produce as soon as it is ripe. To reduce weeds, lay 4-6 layers of damp newspaper between the rows and anchor them with leaves, cut grass if it hasn’t been treated, straw or hay. After a few years, all the mulch will have disappeared into the soil by the end of the season. Remove any vines and just till the rest in.
But, you say, the soil sample came back “nothing will grow in this crap you call soil.” Then you have a bit more work to do. You will need to build a raised garden. Again, start small. A 4-by-8 garden will grow a lot of food or flowers. If you want to use wood, many of the seed catalogs have brackets that let you just pop the ends of the planks into them and in minutes you have your frame. You don’t need to remove any grass with this type of garden. Just line the bottom with several layers of cardboard to prevent those really determined weeds from popping up. Don’t use treated lumber. The chemicals leach into the soil and you end up eating it. Even old railroad ties are still full of creosote. You can use these materials if you line the box with heavy plastic.
Now for soil. You can use good garden soil if you add compost and potting mix to it. This ensures good drainage since the box is too small to till it and mix up the soil. You may have to do a bit of digging each spring if it develops a crust. Add a slow-release fertilizer each spring for best results. Nothing tastes as good as a carrot just pulled from your own garden, dirt and all.
If planting flowers, you have a bit more leeway for location. Many flowers will do well in light, filtered shade. You can even plant in full shade if that’s all you have available. You won’t have as many choices for flowering plants, but shade gardens can be beautiful.
Again, start with plants. You can plant zinnia, marigold and cleome seeds and know they will be up and blooming by the middle of the summer. Your annual plants will be in bloom when you plant them. Perennials may take a full year to be happy enough to bloom. Gardening is good for your soul and body. As Grandpa used to say “a little exercise won’t kill you.”
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
