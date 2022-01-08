Do you plant the same old annuals every year? Petunias, inpatients, geraniums and maybe slip up and get a six pack of lobelia? Friend, you are in a gardening rut and a rut is just a grave with the ends knocked out. Go wild and crazy this year and try something new.
If you are buying seeds from a catalog, remember to stay in your zone. We are a zone 3B/4A. We are at the 46th parallel. Go east or west along that line but only about 250 miles north or south. Check the address of your catalog to be sure it is in that general area for the best results. Also look for short season seeds. The days to maturity listed is not the day you started the seed indoors but the day you planted it in the garden. Even direct seeded seeds need to mature in about 90 days or less or you are flirting with early frost.
If you grow the same squash every year, try a variety that looks totally different from your usual pick. Plant both. If you grow pumpkins, plant a few smaller ones. Many of them are very good eating. If you like pumpkin seeds, plant peptias hybrid. It has “naked” seeds and the flesh is good for pies. If you have had problems with watermelon getting fully ripe, try again. Many of the smaller ones ripen in 65 to 85 days and they don’t take up the whole garden. Even a few of the 30-pounders will ripen now in our longer summers.
If you like sweet potatoes, plant a few. It takes a bit more work but just think of the bragging rights. To do it properly, hill up a fairly large mound then cover it with black plastic to pre-warm the soil. Slit the plastic and place your plant your plants on top of the mound about the same time you plant tomatoes and peppers. Two that are recommended for our climate are beauregard and Georgia jet, both 90-day verities. Leave them in the plastic-covered soil until the tops die. They grow horizontally so be sure your mound is wide enough.
If you like fresh spinach, plant bulls blood beets. They are cousins to spinach, but the leaves are milder tasting. Lutz green leaf or winter keeper has the same good tasting leaves, but the beets need to be stored for a period of time for the best taste. These are purported to keep all winter and get sweeter throughout the winter.
If you need a bright accent in the front of your flower bed, plant profusion bicolor zinnias. They are bright yellow with a bright red middle and are only 12 to 18 inches tall. Like all zinnias, they will bloom all summer if you keep them deadheaded. Another fun flower to plant from seed is the small dahlia. The plant will be a mix of single and bicolors from pastel to very bright and single to double petals. They are short, too, only abut a foot tall.
If you plant pinks — dianthus, let them go to seed at the end of the growing season. They will happily re-seed themselves. Calendula is also a re-seeder. If you have ever planted cosmos, you know that they have a habit of popping up all over the garden the next year no matter how religiously you deadhead them. A pretty new one is sweet dreams, a white flower with pale pink centers.
Go crazy and try a new plant or a different variety of the plant you always planted. Get out of that rut before the ends cave in.