In 2004, people in eastern Kansas were having outbreaks of itchy welts. This sent the state entomologists and health department slightly nuts as people were being attacked and no one ever saw anything biting. Now, if this had been just one household complaining, they would have called for the guys with the wraparound jackets. Once the situation was publicized, they were inundated with calls from the itchy public. Some people had just a few bites and others had dozens or even hundreds of them. The bites were mostly around the neck or other places people’s clothing was loose.
Investigations found that the biting problems were found in neighborhoods that had a lot of oaks, specifically white, black and pin oaks. People with oaks in their yards mentioned that they had noticed “small worms” falling from their trees. This clue led the “bug guys” to notice that the oak leaves were full of several species of galls. Now usually galls don’t bother either the tree or the guy sitting under it. They are caused by gall midges that lay eggs on the leaves. The gall surrounds the larvae. They hatch into a fly and fly away. However, the entomologists weren’t satisfied until they cut some of the galls open and discovered that there were tiny mites inside eating the fly larvae. The mites were eventually identified as a type of European itch mite. A bit out of its territory. It had never been found in the U.S. before. The entomologists speculated that the mite had probably been in the country for as long as 12 years when the rash of bites showed up in Kansas and Nebraska. It just hadn’t been identified then.
These stinkers use needle-like mouthparts to bite humans. There is no pain when first bitten. In fact, people usually don’t even realize that they have been attacked. The next day quarter-sized red welts pop up with a pimple in the middle, then they itch like mad.
The people who had oaks in their yards wanted to treat the trees with insecticides. As the galls are very well armored, this proved to be ineffective. Treating the galls have no affect on the gall-making fly or the mites. People discovered that even raking the oak leaves in infested areas resulted in bites.
The mites were not widespread but where they were, there were very large numbers of them. Because these mites are predaceous on the gall-making fly, they are dependent on high gall numbers to become numerous themselves. If gall numbers are normal, the odds are that mite numbers would be small or not in high enough numbers to even be noticed.
So far, these mites have not been found in Minnesota. That doesn’t say that they aren’t here, just not found yet. We have the three oak species the mites are specific to. The experts suggest that if we get a huge number of galls one year, we may have itch mites too. The only saving grace if we are infested with them is that they are only active in warm months. Apparently, they don’t like cold any more than people do.
Another mite to be aware of is the spider mite. If you get a real Christmas tree you may be introducing them to your houseplants. The eggs are so small you can’t see them, but they love our warm houses and will promptly hatch. They can’t fly so if you keep the tree from touching or getting too close to your plants, you should be OK. However, it behooves you to keep checking your plants for webs after the holidays, just in case.