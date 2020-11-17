The New York Mills (NYM) Regional Cultural Center (RCC) is proud to announce its annual “Artist Bazaar” Nov. 18-21, to bring unique, handmade gifts to area communities and to honor local artists and the cheer of the holiday season! This event will be held in the main floor gallery of the RCC.
This is a local source for unique, one-of-a-kind artwork, stocking-stuffers, small gifts, and more. We are thrilled to feature what our amazing local artists and makers have created! We will also have complimentary decorated gift bags and a self-serve gift-wrapping station available for all shoppers.
2020 featured artists include: Joy Cooley – recycled sweater/fleece mittens; Maria Koehler – wool socks; Aryn Lill – tree slice paintings and ornaments; Kent Scheer – tbd; Blayze Buseth – porcelain tea cups/small figures, trays, tea sets; Kari Briscoe –recycled sweater Christmas trees and hats; Gen Keranen – weavings, alcohol ink paintings, baskets; Cheryl Bannes – jewelry; John MacIntyre – jewelry; Dusty Krause – leaf caste bowls; Bruce Engebretsen – Finnish wool socks and mittens.
This year the “Artist Bazaar” will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 21. The “Stock-Up Sale” will be Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Come early for the best selection of unique holiday gifts, and come later for the best deals!
The “Stock-Up Sale” has the best savings of the year on not only all “Artist Bazaar” items, but also all gift shop items. All items will be available at special discounts for those two days only. The more money spent, the more saved: spend $50 get 5% off; spend $75 get 10% off; spend $150 get 15% off; spend $175 get 20% off. And – RCC members get an additional 10% off their entire purchase! New members are always welcome.
New this year: RCC will host a special preview event for members only on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 5-7 p.m. All RCC members are welcome to attend. Get first choice of “Artist Bazaar” items, and enjoy refreshments and giveaways!
Another new 2020 bonus is a special kids only shopping area! All items (many handmade) will be available for kids only to purchase for just $1, $2 or $3! Take kids and let them pick something special for their family or any special person in their life. The RCC sends a special thanks to all the generous artists who contributed items for this special kids-only shopping experience.
Part of the RCC’s mission is to support working artists, and part of its vision is to connect local artists and community members, and celebrate the local. All are invited to join in bringing the RCC’s mission and vision to life this holiday season!
COVID precautions observed, masks required, limit 15 people at a time in gallery, please stay home if sick. Call the RCC with any questions at 218-385-3339.
