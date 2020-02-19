Quiltfolk travels state by state with a team of writers and photojournalists to uncover spectacular stories. They meet and interview incredible members of our community: shop owners and designers; collectors and superstars; quilt scholars, curators, and everyday quilters. Every issue is a new adventure.
Each issue of Quiltfolk is 180 pages of passion, completely free of advertisements. Because their pages aren’t filled with ads, they have room to showcase more of the beautiful quilts they uncover during their travels. Whether you’re looking for traditional, modern, antique, or art quilts – Quiltfolk‘s got it covered.
QuiltFolk travels to each featured location, meeting the people and experiencing the local quilting scene firsthand. They strive to truly get to know the incredible quilters they meet, and to understand the communities that have helped shape them.
Beyond being a place of casseroles and hockey, the land of 10,000 lakes is also home to many talented quilters living their own version of the good life. Issue 13: Minnesota - has just come out this month and it’s exciting to share that an area local is included!
Heather Thormodson, with the North Star Retreat Center in Ashby, can be found on Page 121 with a full-page photo of her Prince Cherrywood Challenge textile art quilt called “First Ave. Stardom.” “The first time I saw QuiltFolk’s publication about two years ago, I dreamt quietly to myself how amazing it would be to be included. Dream realized,” Thormodson said.
QuiltFolk is an up-close look at American quilt culture and is a quarterly magazine that tells the stories behind the stitches.
Thormodson’s quilt has been on tour for the past 2 years to places such as: Virginia Beach, Virginia; Houston, Texas; Ontario, Canada; Santa Clara, California; Morris, Ashby, Rochester; Brainerd; Paducah, Kentucky; Sisters, or; Madison, Wisconsin, with it’s final stop just confirmed to be Prince’s Paisley Park in Chanhassen, by the summer of 2020!
“I’m just so excited and humbled to be included in Issue 13: Minnesota. I’ve got my book and plan to pass it on generation by generation in our family with my Prince Quilt.”
