“You have to write the book that wants to be written. And if the book will be too difficult for grown-ups, then you write it for children.” This insightful quote was penned by Madeleine L’Engle, author of the Newbery award-winning fantasy novel “A Wrinkle in Time.” I believe that children are not only intelligent and discerning readers, but incredible and provoking writers as well. I have been fortunate enough to experience this first hand recently with the start of the library’s newest middle grade program, “The Hypewriters: A Creative Group for Young Writers.”
“The Hypewriters” is a monthly program for students in fourth through eighth grade that started at the beginning of the school year. Each meeting includes writing icebreakers and group activities. There is also quiet time to work on the themed writing prompt of the month and optional group sharing. So far, all of the students have volunteered to share their work with the rest of the group – which has been so fun to listen to! “The Hypewriters” strives for an atmosphere of encouragement, acceptance, and positivity so that participants feel they have a safe space to share their work. This program has quickly become one of my favorites to be involved with because it is so inspiring and exciting to listen to how some of our younger community members are able to express themselves through writing.
Since November is National Novel Writing Month, I wanted to shine some light on our new program as well as offer up some resources available online and through the library that might be helpful and encouraging for any young writer in your life:
“Neon Words: 10 Brilliant Ways to Light Up Your Writing” by Marge Pellegrino and Kay Sather (2022)
This is a fun book for aspiring writers that includes brainstorming tips, bookmaking ideas, examples of unique poetry formats, and more.Perfect for those who like to journal and create.
“What Shall We Write?” by Cath Senker (2022)
This spiral-bound, informational guide for budding writers shares how to create dynamic characters, structure stories, and has tons of writing tips sprinkled throughout. This book is colorful, accessible, and inspirational.
“Brave the Page: A Young Writer’s Guide to Telling Epic Stories” by Rebecca Stern and Grant Faulkner (2019)
Any book that contains an introduction by children’s and young adult author, Jason Reynolds, is going to be worth reading. This motivational guide was created by the nonprofit organization NaNoWriMo, which stands for National Novel Writing Month. It shares essays by famous authors and advice for how to commit to your writing. It also includes exciting writing exercises called “dare machines.” Also, if you have never read anything by Jason Reynolds, I highly encourage you to do so!
“Once Upon a Word: A Word-Origin Dictionary for Kids: Building Vocabulary Through Etymology, Definitions & Stories” by Jess Zafarris (2020)
Writers are usually word lovers. For those curious as to where words come from, this book is a great resource. It contains easy-to-understand definitions and has interesting word origin stories as well. This is a fun and unique dictionary for young authors.
The nonprofit National Novel Writing Month organization’s site is a fantastic place to discover, share, and be creative. Future authors should definitely check out the “Young Writers Program” page. Each November they challenge students to draft a novel in just 30 days. Even though this month is already underway, it’s not too late to sign up. Worried about the time crunch? The program offers additional bonus writing challenges throughout the year.
The next session of “The Hypewriters” is Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required and new writers are always welcome.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
