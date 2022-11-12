“You have to write the book that wants to be written. And if the book will be too difficult for grown-ups, then you write it for children.” This insightful quote was penned by Madeleine L’Engle, author of the Newbery award-winning fantasy novel “A Wrinkle in Time.” I believe that children are not only intelligent and discerning readers, but incredible and provoking writers as well. I have been fortunate enough to experience this first hand recently with the start of the library’s newest middle grade program, “The Hypewriters: A Creative Group for Young Writers.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?