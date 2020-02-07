Bakken-Christie

Samantha Christie and Phillip Bakken were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Moorhead, on Oct. 25, 2019.
A reception, dinner and dance were held at The Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo. The bride’s parents are Jim and Louise Christie, Hibbing. The groom’s parents are Gaylon and Julie Bakken, Fergus Falls.
Samantha is a nursing supervisor for the internal med clinic at Sanford in Moorhead. Phillip works for the city of Moorhead in the street department. The couple reside in Moorhead.
