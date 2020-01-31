Bakken-Christie

Samantha Christie and Phillip Bakken, together with their parents, Jim and Louise Christie of Hibbing, and Gaylon and Julie Bakken of Fergus Falls, announce their engagement.
Samantha is a graduate of Hibbing High School and Bemidji State. She is currently employed as a nursing supervisor for the internal med clinic at Sanford in Moorhead.
Phillip is a graduate of Fergus Falls High School and UND. He is currently employed with the city of Moorhead in the street department. An October 25, 2019, wedding is planned at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Moorhead.
