It’s one of my favorite reading seasons: beach reading! Heading to the lake? Pack a few books in your bag. Or, if you’re staying home, place a comfy chair in the shade and enjoy the beautiful weather while you read. One of the keys to picking a good beach read is to know what you enjoy reading. Just because a book is getting rave reviews, doesn’t mean that you’ll enjoy it. Always bring a backup selection just in case. While any book can be the perfect beach read, I generally think of them as especially compelling books that keep you turning the pages.
It can be difficult to get your hands on the most anticipated reads of the summer. One strategy I use is to look up previous summers’ big reads. Search keywords such as “most anticipated books summer 2021.” Elin Hilderbrand’s latest summer release “Hotel Nantucket” (2022) is a perfect summer read. It features a Nantucket setting, a luxury hotel, and a friendly (yet sometimes vengeful) ghost. Hilderbrand follows the hotel’s employees as they work to get their newly renovated and opened hotel off the ground. Great on audio. Hilderbrand publishes a beachy book each summer. Try “28 Summers” (2020) and my favorite by her “The Perfect Couple” (2018.)
Similar to Elin Hilderbrand, Jennifer Weiner usually features on the summer’s most anticipated lists. This summer she published “The Summer Place” (2022). This book hit just the right note for me. I loved Weiner’s novel about rich people behaving badly. I had no problem suspending disbelief (definitely necessary to enjoy the ride). The characters are likable, despite their flaws. She’s written many other books, including “That Summer” (2021) and “Big Summer” (2020).
For those who enjoy thrillers, Riley Sager’s books are tough to put down. Sager’s latest “The House Across the Lake” (2022) is a homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window and begins with the line “The lake is darker than a coffin with the lid shut.” Sager’s past books include “Survive the Night” (2021) and “Home Before Dark” (2020).
Some of my favorite beach reads are those with a beach setting. On a recent trip to Glendalough I brought “The Fortnight in September” by R. C. Sherriff (1931; reissued 2021) about a British family in the early 1900s who take an annual trip to the seaside. This is a quiet story. Sherriff wanted to write about uncomplicated people doing normal things. Another favorite of mine is “Maine” by J. Courtney Sullivan (2011). Three generations of the Kelleher family spend each summer at the family beach house. Sullivan gives you each woman’s perspective as they navigate family relationships and life changes.
One of my favorite authors for books set at the beach is Meg Mitchell Moore. Her latest “Vacationland” (2022) was the perfect summer read: interesting characters, a vacation Maine setting and a plot that makes it difficult to put down. Moore is on my must-read list. I also enjoyed her novel “The Islanders” (2019). If you like Meg Mitchell Moore, try “The Vacationers” by Emma Straub and “On the Same Page” by N. D. Galland (2018).
For nonfiction, look for compelling reads. Books written by journalists are usually good bets, or seek out award winning books or New York Times Notable selections. For a particularly engrossing book, I recommend “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou. Elizabeth Holmes was a golden child of the tech world. She founded Theranos, promising to accurately test for a variety of information from just droplets of blood. It’s hard to believe all the lies upon lies that Holmes told. While working for the Wall Street Journal, Carreyrou was tipped off to problems in the company and he published the first story exposing her. I couldn’t stop turning the pages of this fascinating work of narrative nonfiction. I also enjoyed “The Devil’s Teeth: A True Story of Obsession and Survival Among America’s Great White Sharks” by Susan Casey about biologists researching great white sharks off San Francisco’s coast.
Next time you’re in the library, be sure to share your favorite beach reads with me.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.