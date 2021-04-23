I don’t often talk about my parents (who are the best, by the way), but I am going to take a moment or two to talk about a part of my childhood that seems to generate questions from time to time.
I’m a medical kid, but I wasn’t always! When I was born, my dad was in college at the University of North Dakota (UND). He went on and got a master’s in psychology and counseling before attending medical school, also at UND. We were dirt poor and lived in a trailer park that acted as married housing for the medical and law school families. I have a few memories of those years, one of which is riding in a child seat on the back of my dad’s bicycle and sharing a soft serve ice cream cone at Valley Dairy, which was a big deal for me!
Dad began his residency (that period of time between medical school where you are a doctor but you are still in training) in Minot, North Dakota somewhere around my fifth birthday. Most of my memories of being a “doctor’s kid” begin during those days. I shared a bedroom with my two brothers in our rental house for those four years. During that time, I knew dad was busy, but I also knew that he was present. I remember weekly pizza nights at a locally owned pizza joint where we were on a first-name basis with the staff and Jim (the pizza man) taught us how to get free plays out of the arcade game.
Dad would give us each a quarter for a piece of candy out of the vending machines. When my finger got smashed after a classroom party, Dad and Mom showed up to make sure I didn’t need to go get stitches. (I didn’t.) I watched Saturday morning Looney Toons with Dad and he made sure he took us out to do fun activities often. He would give the announcer in the mall food court ridiculous names to announce when it was time to get the food and then take my brothers to the arcade while Mom and I snuck away to share a TCBY waffle cone two ways instead of five.
A misconception that I still often face is that, as a medical kid, I must have been faced with the disappointment of my dad missing out on my activities because he had to work. Did he work sometimes? Yes, but that is a reality for any working parent. I don’t feel and never have that dad missed my events. When I ran track, he was cheering the loudest as I crossed the finish line. When I was a cheerleader, he came to almost every single home game and a good portion of the away games. If he could be there, he was there. No questions asked.
Are holidays difficult for medical kids? Maybe sometimes. We always celebrated, our celebrations just didn’t always occur during “normal celebrating time.” Again, this is something that I don’t necessarily feel is abnormal for any child with working parents. I can tell you that sometimes holidays led to some frustration as a medical kid, though! Having to put your celebrations and excitement on hold is hard for any kid, so when Dad was on call and had to make a quick exit, we pressed the pause button and waited for him to get home. Our attitudes probably weren’t always the best, but having dad there was worth the wait, and so we waited.
I had a great childhood and being a “medical kid” didn’t make it any more or less than any other childhood. I guess you could say that my life as a “medical kid” was pretty much the same as most kids I grew up with. We were kids. We played outside. We had family game nights, attended church on Sunday mornings, and had fun together as a family. Sometimes we would play pool and eat burgers and some mornings Dad would take us out for doughnuts before school. It was a childhood and it was a good one. Being the child of a medical professional was just a part of it, it didn’t define it.
Heather Kantrud
