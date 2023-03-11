Every gardener has committed “planticide” at some time or other. Planted an acid lover in alkaline soil, a sun lover in the shade or a plant that likes damp feet in sandy soil. Put a plant that wants “peaty” soil in regular garden soil. Or planted a zone six plant and expected it to live through our winters. There are, of course, exceptions to every rule. Some shade plants will do O.K. in the full sun. “I’ll grow but I won’t like it.” Some hostas, like a bit of sun and some like quite a lot of it if they have damp feet. Lilies, on the other hand, seem to like mottled shade even though they will grow well in full sun. The color is usually better if they get a bit of partial shade.



