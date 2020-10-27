The final exhibit for 2020 at the Evansville Art Center will feature two student artists from this area.
Madie Bestul is a senior at Ashby High School where she has studied with Ms. Schultz since kindergarten. She finds inspiration from field trips: Terry Redlin center, Walker Art Center, and the State Capitol. Bestul enjoys working at the Living Center in Ashby and working behind the scenes on plays and musicals. Her creative expression uses pencils, pastels, watercolor, latex mural, woodburning and oil pastels on suede.
Lillian Roering finds art allows her to express her feelings. She began at age 13 to paint and sculpt. Her favorite artist is Frida Kahlo , especially the work “A Few Small Nips.” Her favorite among her own pieces is “I’m Sorry.” It is an evocative sculpture of a life-sized human heart in clay.
Roering will graduate in May 2021 from Brandon-Evansville High School. Her career choice is hair design, where her art can also help her clients express themselves.
The exhibit runs through Nov. 21. Gallery hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Evansville Art Center is located at 111 Main Street in Evansville. Also open by appointment, call Karen Howell at 218-948-2836.
The gallery follows CDC recommendations of social distancing, hand sanitizer and masks.
