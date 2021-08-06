B
unkey came dashing into the house the other day, face pale, eyes bugging out.
“There’s a monster in my mulch!” he gasped. He explained that it looked like some animal had upchucked on his mulch pile. A call to the extension office quickly identified his monster as dog vomit slime mold. Yucky but completely benign. His wasn’t the first call either. There seem to be quite a lot of slime molds this summer.
According to Jana Beckerman, Extension plant pathologist, slime mold possesses both animal and fungal-like characteristics. Not only that, there are two main groups; the cellular slime molds with about 70 known species and plasmodial slime mold that has over 1,000 species in its group. The darn stuff doesn’t even fit in any of the five kingdoms, plants, animals, fungi, bacteria and protists (whatever that one is).
Here’s the science. The slime mold starts as a spore, cracks open and develops four protoplasts. Some of those turn into a sort of tail that can move the mold. Wet conditions favor the tailed molds. It feeds on dead materials like cocoa bean mulch, decaying logs, fallen leaves, lawns and strawberry leaves. It grows, divides and keeps getting bigger, developing into a “blob.” This can be hot pink, neon yellow, salmon orange, light purple, chocolate brown or even black. This “blob” will continue to grow until its food source runs out.
Starvation makes it move at blinding speed of 1/25 inches an hour. When it reaches a suitable location it stops and develops fruiting bodies and the whole process starts all over again unless, that is, something eats the spore. Fungi, flies, insect larvae and other slime molds will happily eat them.
Even though slime molds look really icky, they really aren’t a parasite and most of them don’t cause plant disease. A heavy covering of them can cause yellowing of plants and a change of pallor in the homeowner, especially if he accidently puts his hand through one when weeding. Both will recover.
Control is usually not necessary as the slime mold will disappear in hot dry weather. If, like Bunkey, they bug you, you can shovel, brush, or rake them up and bag them. Frequent mowing will get rid of these grasses. Do not attempt to hose them away. It just spreads the stinkers. Best just enjoy the bright colors and learn to live with them.
Bunkey will probably not have to deal with mushrooms in the lawn this year unless we get some good rains. Mushrooms pop up any place there is food for them; dead wood. It can be a hunk of two-by-four left over from building or a root from a dead tree. If the toadstools are in a line, it is probably a dead tree root feeding them. There is no spray or dust that will get rid of the darn things. All you can do is rake them up or mow them down if they bug you. Never pick them to eat unless you absolutely know what you are doing. There are edible mushrooms in trees and lawns but there are also some that will send you directly to the local mortuary and, unfortunately, the bad one and the good ones can look very similar. You can grow your own safe ones if you are that hungry for fungus. Or just get thee to the local grocery store. They have all sorts of them.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
