Bunkey’s grass is looking pretty bad. Where it isn’t burned up, it has skunk holes all over it. Bless the skunks. They are not only reducing the grub population; they are also tilling up the soil where he will need to reseed.
Grubs have a three-year cycle. The first year, June beetles lay eggs in the soil in early summer. The larvae grow to about a half inch long and feed a little. The second year they are almost three quarters of an inch long and you may see some damage. The third year is when most damage occurs as the grubs are now an inch long and hungry.
The first part of July is the ideal time to treat your lawn for grubs. The quick way to determine if the lawn damage is from grubs or just hot, dry weather is to grab a hunk of it and see if you can pull it up. If you end up with a handful, it’s grubs. Unfortunately, they can show up any year,
Jeff Hahn, U of Minnesota Extension Entomologist, has a list of chemicals that can kill grubs. The fastest is Trichlorform Hi Yield 6.2 Granular, and Dylox. Imidacloprid found in Scott’s GrubEx, Halofenazide in Hi-Yield Kill A Grub, and Spectracide in Grub Stop T.M. are the others. Some people have had luck with nematodes. No matter which chemical you use, you must water the snot out of it to get it down to where the grubs are feeding.
Damaged areas may not have much grass left but the weeds are still there. Kill the weeds now and plan to reseed when the weather is much cooler. Grass is a cold weather plant. You can seed now but it won’t “take” very well.
Take a walk through your flowerbed some cool morning. Is there a dead hole in the middle of an iris plant? Do you have mildew on that white phlox, or monarda? Are there spots where a plant didn’t make it through the winter? How about the tulips, were they a bit sparse this spring? Now is the time to remedy those problems. Chuck the phlox and replace it with a mildew resistant cultivar. Same with the Monarda, also called bee balm. There are several new resistant cultivars of Monarda and some new shapes and colors. Of course, you already know how to deal with the iris, dig the whole clump out and only replace the rhizomes that have a healthy fan of leaves. Discard the rhizomes that are leafless and give your neighbors all the extra healthy plants.
Check out your local nursery for replacement perennials. They are usually on sale this time of year as they would like as few as possible to winter. It is also a good time to plant potted trees. Dump the tree out of the pot and spread the roots out. If there are roots circling the stem that you can’t spread, cut them off as they can eventually strangle the tree.
If you have favorite annuals that you plant every year, let a few of them go to seed. Just before the first frost, sprinkle the seed where you want it to grow next summer and put just a drift of soil on top of the seeds. If you are lucky, they will pop up next spring. Some annuals just can’t control themselves. They throw seeds all over the place and pop up in odd places next year. Calunda and cleome (spider flower) are notorious for this. Bunkey’s squirrels plant sunflower seeds in any soft ground they can find. He has clumps of them popping up all over. Enjoy them, they are free.
Bev Johnson, Master Gardener.