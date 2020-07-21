Shirley and Jerry Spanhanks will perform at City Park in Evansville for the Evansville Art Center First Friday Concert series Aug. 7 from 7-8:30 p.m. The park is next to the baseball fields.
This husband/wife duo, hailing from the Red River Valley, one from the North Dakota Red River and the other from the Arkansas Red River. Their original song, “Red River Moon,” will be a highlight of the show. Many other original songs using guitar, banjo, fiddle, bass, dobro make this a lively show not to miss.
They have performed in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and many other places when they winter in the Rio Grande Valley. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, plan on self-distancing and masks are recommended. Since it's not possible to share dessert and beverages there won’t be a long intermission. Cold water will be available. The bathrooms will be open and sanitized.
This is a free concert. Donations are accepted.
