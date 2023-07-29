One thing I’ve learned from working at a public library is that there are a lot of book clubs in the Fergus Falls area. Book clubs are a great way to read books you might not have read otherwise; connect with others; and explore, learn and share ideas. If you’d like to join an established book club, you can check out the library’s website for our book club schedules.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?