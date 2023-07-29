One thing I’ve learned from working at a public library is that there are a lot of book clubs in the Fergus Falls area. Book clubs are a great way to read books you might not have read otherwise; connect with others; and explore, learn and share ideas. If you’d like to join an established book club, you can check out the library’s website for our book club schedules.
If you’re interested in starting your own group, I suggest proposing the idea to a few friends and encouraging them to invite others as well. The Fergus Falls Public Library has a collection of book club kits that you can check out. Each kit includes approximately 10 copies of the book, including a large print edition if available, and discussion questions. You can extend the check out date to fit the needs of your book club. Here are a few of the fiction titles we have book club kits for. I will write about some of our nonfiction titles in my September column. You can go to bit.ly/FFPLbookclubkits to find all of the kits available through the Viking Library System.
The Ensemble by Aja Gabel
While reading this novel, I became completely immersed in Gabel's story of four musicians who form a quartet. She follows the quartet from conservatory to middle age as they grow and stretch in their professional and personal lives. Gabel shows how by necessity of their profession, their lives intertwine and they form intense relationships with each other. Best paired with YouTube videos of quartets. Highly recommended.
Florence Adler Swims Forever by Rachel Beanland
At the beginning of this novel, the Adlers are crushed when their daughter Florence drowns while training to swim the English channel. Their older daughter Fannie is in the hospital with a high-risk pregnancy, and they make the decision to hide Florence’s death from her, afraid that the grief would endanger her unborn child. Set in the years around WWII in New York City, the Adlers are Jewish, and while mourning, they also care for their granddaughter and a friend’s daughter who has fled Nazi Germany. I loved Beanland's writing style. It's so effortless to read and she does an amazing job building her characters.
Ask Again Yes by Mary Beth Keane
This family drama follows Irish-American neighbors Francis and Brian and their families. Francis and Brian work together as police officers, and their families live in the same neighborhood. Their children, Kate and Peter, develop a deep friendship that turns into love. Each family has secrets, and when everything goes wrong, the families are torn apart from each other, leaving their children to ask if what happened was forgivable. Keane’s latest release, “The Half Moon” came out in May, and features another dysfunctional Irish-American family.
The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal
Stradal follows three Minnesotan women, two sisters and one of their granddaughters, through the trials and tribulations of their lives. He makes them all feel distinct and realistic. It was especially enjoyable to me to see how the characters misunderstood each other, since Stradal portrays the misunderstandings from both points of view. This is an enjoyable read with a distinctly Minnesotan feel.
Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal
J. Ryan Stradal visited the Fergus Falls Public Library on July 25 for a themed book discussion of this book, his latest novel. Stradal writes about multiple generations of complicated, believable Minnesota women. His writing is gorgeous; prepare to be transported. A page-turner I couldn't put down.
One book that I’d like to read is “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter, a novel based on Hunter’s Jewish family’s escape from Europe. The library has many more book kits available for you to peruse. If a book club kit is not available for the book you’d like to discuss, you can request copies of the book using the Viking Library System’s online catalog (ffpubliclibrarycatalog.org), and additional copies from MNLINK interlibrary loan (mnlink.org).
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.