If you follow the Fergus Falls Public Library’s social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram – you may have noticed our weekly Friday posts highlighting different book covers. And if you have no idea what I’m talking about, take a moment to head over to these sites and peruse some of the pictures we have posted. Aren’t they great? These pictures are known as our #BookFaceFriday posts and they have garnered the interest of many patrons in the community. While this is not a novel idea we came up with (classic librarian joke), it is something I have wanted to do for a while after seeing other libraries post their “bookface” pictures online. Forty-six weeks later and still going strong, I’m already thinking about what 2023 will look like.



