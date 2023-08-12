My favorite part of summer vacation is reading great books. This summer I vacationed at a lake. I spent weeks developing the stack of books I wanted to bring with me, eagerly anticipating an entire week's worth of reading. Here are the books I brought with me on vacation.
Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune
10 years ago Fern spent one magical, whirlwind day in Toronto with Will. Fast forward to the present and Fern has reluctantly returned to her family's slightly dilapidated, rural Canadian resort, after the sudden death of her mother. She's grieving and overwhelmed when Will shows up, claiming to be there as a consultant at the request of her mother. Fortune takes the reader between the past and present, as Fern tries to figure out if she wants to sell or overhaul the resort, while she and Will reconnect. I liked this book better than Fortune's first novel "Every Summer After," which was too heavy-handedly nostalgic for me. This book has similar nostalgic tones, but I think it worked for me because I read it while on vacation at a family-run resort. This book made me want to know the stories of the resort owner and her family. An atmospheric summer read for fans of Carley Fortune, or those at the lake.
The Work Wife by Alison B. Hart
Hart follows multiple womens' perspectives in this book about Hollywood, wealth, feminism and #metoo. Zanne is a highly competent personal assistant for the very rich Stabler family; she's anticipating a promotion, but is starting to wonder what she's sacrificing for her high paycheck. Ted Stabler is a Hollywood producer who has hired a giant staff to make every aspect of his life run flawlessly. Holly Stabler is a philanthropist who lived a normal life before marrying Ted. Now she can't even drive her luxury car without their horde of personal assistants panicking about where she went without her driver. Phoebe is Ted's ex. She's trying to sell her movie, the concept of which she came up with when she and Ted were together, working as alleged equals, before Ted became a super star. This book takes place over the course of one day, as each character grapples with their lives and how they've been affected by Ted, money and power. Hart was a personal assistant prior to writing this, and I enjoyed the short essay in the back of the book about her experience.
Begin Again by Emma Lord
Andie is so excited to attend Blue Ridge State for college. Her mother – who died when Andie was 11 – was a legend at the school, starting an underground radio broadcast called the Knight's Watch. Attending Blue Ridge State is all part of Andie's detailed plan for her life. After transferring into Blue Ridge the second semester of her freshman year, Andie hits many road bumps she learns to navigate with the help of the college friends she makes, including her Bookstagrammer roommate. This is a sweet (but not overly so) young adult book that gave me “Fangirl” by Rainbow Rowell vibes. Young adult books make for ideal vacation reading because they are usually quick reads. Kirkus Reviews recommends “Begin Again” for ages 14+.
The Summer of Good Intentions by Wendy Francis
This is a multi-generational novel of a family that gathers each summer at their house on Cape Cod. The three Herington sisters have been visiting their parents’ summer house since they were children; now, each year they bring their own children. Each sister is struggling with something different, and their parents have been recently divorced. I enjoyed the varied perspectives, summer vibes and family drama. However, I would have appreciated more depth in the sisters’ parents.
The last pick in my bookbag was “The Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros. This is a highly anticipated fantasy novel that my friends and coworkers have assured me deserves the buzz. Alas, fantasy was not appealing for poolside reading. I’ll have to try this one later this month.
Next time you’re in the library, let me know the books you’ve taken on vacation.
Katelyn Boyer is the Fergus Falls Public Library Adult Services Librarian.