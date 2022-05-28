Summer is almost here. I think it’s finally safe to put away my snow shovels and pack up my winter coats. I think. With talk of summer break from school and friends and family once again planning trips and getaways, I find myself thinking (and dreaming) about what my next vacation might look like. There’s no shortage of travel books to choose from at the library and many of their shiny covers lure me in with pictures of bustling cities or secluded pine forests. How to choose which adventure to embark on next? I enjoy thinking outside the box when it comes to travel planning and books like the ones mentioned below are a fantastic resource and inspiration.
“We Came, We Saw, We Left: A Family Gap Year” by Charles Wheelen (2021)
The author of “Naked Economics” and “Naked Statistics” takes a year off and travels the world with his wife and three teenaged children. Called a “gap year experiment” on a modest budget, Wheelen’s accounts are portrayed with humor and insight in this accessible travel memoir. Enticing chapter titles include “What Were We Thinking?”, “Things Go South in South America”, and “Do You Have What It Takes to Cross Four Lanes of Saigon Traffic?”.
“Wanderful: The Modern Bohemian’s Guide to Traveling in Style” by Andi Eaton (2017)
Nine U.S. destinations are compiled in this travelog that is just as much about road-tripping as it is about looking stylish and feeling great while doing so. Eaton, a social media influencer, divides her time spent exploring beaches, deserts and swamps among three of her friends. Each chapter of the book is a different route that includes music playlists, clothing tips, boho destinations, and literary quotes. With full-color photos gracing every page, this book is dreamy eye candy.
“Literary Places” by Sarah Baxter (2019)
British travel journalist Sarah Baxter has a lovely and delightful series of clothbound, compact travel books called “The Inspired Traveler’s Guide.” In “Literary Places,” readers can explore 25 locations around the world where famous novels are set. Journey down the Mississippi River from “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” or fall in love with Florence, Italy, with Lucy from “A Room with a View.” Learn about the locale and landscapes in Baxter’s researched findings and be inspired to discover books you haven’t yet read. This volume contains beautiful color illustrations by Amy Grimes. Other volumes in this series include: Hidden Places, Mystical Places, Spiritual Places and Wild Places.
“Where Should We Camp Next? A 50-State Guide to Amazing Campgrounds and Other Unique Outdoor Accommodations” by Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi (2021)
A new guide to help plan both family-friendly and budget-friendly summer camping trips. The Puglisis are RV enthusiasts who have a podcast called “The RV Atlas” and have spent over 1,000 nights at hundreds of different campgrounds with their children. This book contains fun and unique camping destinations in every state perfect for RVs, tenting and glamping. Some Minnesota locations include Pines of Kabetogama Resort (near Voyageurs National Park) and Lamb’s Resort on Lake Superior. This book includes a fun “badge system” to discover a campground’s “personality” and local attractions are listed as well.
I hope that some of these titles have sparked your curiosity and have you thinking about where your next vacation will take you. All books are available through the Viking Library System.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library