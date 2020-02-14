Boone Buchholz

Boone Mackenzie Buchholz was born November 26, 2019, in Fergus Falls to Bekka and Derrick Bucholz. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was greeted at home by brother, Jude.
Grandparents are Randy and Brenda Knutson of Fergus Falls, Larry and Julie Buchholz of Fergus Falls, and Dorothy and Kent Smith of Wadena.
