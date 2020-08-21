About the only thing Petunia knows about boxelder bugs is that they want to share the house with her and she hates bugs, all kinds of bugs, with a passion. They seem to pick out her house to swarm to every fall.
“Bunkey, do something,” she demanded.
So Bunkey set out to find out why their house was so attractive and how he could deter the stinking things. Here’s what he discovered.
Boxelder bugs emerge from overwintering sites as soon as it warms up in the spring. Adults feed on low vegetation and seeds on the ground during the spring and early summer. They start mating a couple of weeks later. Starting in mid-July they move to female boxelder trees where they lay eggs on trunks, branches and leaves. They are rarely found on male boxelder trees. They may also feed on the cousin of the boxelder, the maple and occasionally on ash trees. They don’t really damage the trees, although if the population is exceptionally high, they may be found on the ground or in gardens all summer.
Although there may still be some nymphs this time of year, only the fully grown adults survive the winter. The bugs typically only fly about several blocks, in some cases they can travel as far as 2 miles.
Some houses are especially attractive to boxelder bugs. They are taller than any other structure and are isolated or on flat ground. Color doesn’t seem to matter. It just has to be a southern or western wall. As the weather gets cooler they start looking for a nice warm place to spend the winter. They are active until it gets really cold. During mild sunny days they start to look for shelter. Those that don’t end up in your house will die. They will overwinter inside the walls or in attics. After a nap, they start coming into the warmth of your living areas. They typically move toward windows and any other sunny area like Petunia’s kitchen. Unfortunately, for Petunia, they don’t all wake up at the same time so there is a steady procession of them each day. She swears that they are hatching in the house all winter. Actually that’s not true. All the bugs she is seeing came into the house in the fall. They are most abundant in dry years so there should be a small crop this fall.
The best way to keep your house boxelder and ladybug free is prevention. Now is the time to replace damaged windows and door screens. Check screens in roof and soffit vents and kitchen and bathroom fans for damage. Seal any areas where TV cables, phone lines and other utility pipes, outdoor faucets and dryer vents enter the house. Caulk, spray foam or copper mesh will usually do the job depending on the hole. If you have vinyl siding, good luck. Unless your house has a ‘house wrap’ under the siding they have all kinds of places to spend the winter. You may have to use an insecticide especially around doors or other places you see them congregate. Don’t use insecticide inside the house. Wash them off outside with soapy water. It coats them and kills them quite nicely.
Of course, the best way to at least thin out the crop is to cut down female boxelder trees. These are the seed bearing ones.
If they do get in the house, simply vacuum them up. They only live a few days inside the house. They will keep entering as they wake up. Eventually you will get most of them this way. Don’t squish them as they will stain any surface and they stink!
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
