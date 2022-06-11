I don’t always want to wake up early to make breakfast before I leave for work. I have to be honest, I love my sleep so a good grab and go breakfast is the perfect food for me. Sometimes I make smoothies to take in the car. Other times I will take a bagel or toast. Every once in a while, I like something different and these breakfast crescents hit the spot.
Pillsbury Grands Crescent Rolls (the regular kind will work too)
Fully cooked breakfast sausage links
4 to 6 eggs
½ to 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (others varieties can work too)
1 egg
Preheat oven to 350
On the stove top, scramble 4 to 6 eggs, then set aside.
Pop open the crescent rolls.
Unroll crescent rolls and separate individual triangles
Place a scoop of eggs on each triangle.
Then top with one sausage link.
Lastly, sprinkle cheese on top of the link.
Roll up the crescent starting with the widest part of the dough.
Try not to lose any of your ingredients in the rolling process and make sure the ends are tucked in.
After all crescents are rolled up, take the last egg and whisk it in a bowl.
With a pastry brush, brush the egg on top of rolled crescents. (There will be eggs left over.)
Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
They freeze well and reheat for a quick breakfast or snack on the go.
