Photo exhibit

Brittany Koep’s “Why Photography” exhibit opened Aug. 1 at the Evansville Art Center.

This is Koep’s senior art show! Three of the pieces featured here scored high marks at the regional area high school league arts show in Fergus Falls. Brittany is sticking close to the community and continuing her education as an artist at the Alexandria Technical and Community College in the fall. 

She graduated at the end of the 2020 socially distanced school year from Brandon-Evansville High School. 

“For me, art has always been the way I express myself and photography is a form of art that really stood out to me. I started taking photos of my brother at all his sporting games. Soon it moved to photoshoots with my friends. 

“I like to capture happiness with my photograph and a sense of joy. Not all of my photos are about emotions. A lot of my photos are inspired by bigger photographers. I like to see variety and seek out new ideas looking through other artists’ photos.” 

The Evansville Art Center opens following the current guidelines. Masks are required. Visitors at one time are limited to 10. Hand sanitizer is recommended.

