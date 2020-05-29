I recently started attending a Friday night Zoom meetup called “Home, Like NoPlace Is There: A Quarantine Emo Nite,” organized by Buzzfeed pop culture editor Tatiana Tenreyro alongside music industry artist managers Lindsey Miller and Melanie Grinberg. Each night features five non-male DJs playing a set of emo songs, a genre of music that emerged in the ‘80s and early ‘90s and gained mainstream popularity in the early 2000s with bands like My Chemical Romance, AFI, Taking Back Sunday and Paramore. Tenreyro, Miller and Grinberg DJ’d the first night, with Rolling Stone editor Suzy Exposito and music writer and Pitchfork contributor Arielle Gordon.
Tenreyro’s emo night isn’t the only one that’s cropped up, she was inspired originally by an emo night that Gordon hosted. I grew up listening to emo, short for emotive hardcore, in the early 2000s. Even though, like I mentioned, emo was born in the ‘80s with bands like Jawbreaker, Sunny Day Real Estate and Rites of Spring, it wasn’t until around 2002 that it really exploded into the mainstream. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. I think the 9/11 attacks of 2001 and a spreading feeling of unease, anxiety and depression among youth, who felt like there was nothing they could do, who felt vulnerable, who felt unheard, found commonality in the painfully honest, emotionally raw, tender and personal nature of emo.
Emo brought people together. It built support groups among kids who met at shows, kids who were indistinguishable from the bands playing on stage. The glamor, the celebrity, the capitalism came later — in those early years, everyone was in this together.
The rise of emo nights now is, I think, a return to that need for community, for public emotional purges, for validation that we’re not alone in what we’re feeling. Instead of a national catastrophe threatening our sense of security, it’s a global pandemic. When Tenreyro saw Gordon’s emo night, she writes, “I realized I could create an online community of my own that would make me feel less alone.” I felt that, too, when I attended last Friday.
I’m not necessarily sure what I was expecting when I joined. Maybe other 20- and 30-somethings like me, who found solace in emo when I was young, looking to reconnect with a genre a lot of us ended up having complicated relationships with. I did see some people like me there, but there were young people, too, kids who hadn’t been born yet while I was going to My Chemical Romance shows at First Avenue. Even though a lot of the emo bands we grew up with were gone, the genre lives on, with those of us who were there to experience its nascency and with the next generation who continue to carry the torch. My Chemical Romance even announced a new tour before the pandemic hit, and Bright Eyes, an indie emo band that last put out an album in 2011, is now releasing new songs with a new album set to release later this year.
Not that the genre ever really died, there were always bands continuing the tradition (like Joyce Manor, The Front Bottoms and The Hotelier, with one of their albums inspiring the name of Tenreyro’s emo night, as well as new evolutions in the scene, such as mid-late 2010s emo rap popularized by artists like Lil Peep and Lil Uzi Vert), it just seems like a lot of people who “grew out” of emo or thought the moment for emo was over are now coming back to it, remembering why it was so important in the first place.
We’re all living through something that, whether we realize it or not, is deeply traumatic. We’re realizing just how fragile our lives and our livelihoods are, helplessly watching the world around us change drastically, and the nature of COVID-19 means we have to endure that pain in isolation. Events like emo night, along with the music itself, reminds us that even though we might be physically separated from each other, we’re not alone.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
