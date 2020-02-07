Buck Arthur Torgusson, son of Maggie and Maitland Torgusson of Fergus Falls, was born Monday, December 30, 2019.
He weighted 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Proud grandparents are Scott and Stacy Kolle of Fergus Falls;Darren and Kris Torgusson of Fergus Falls; Great-grandparents are Russ and Jan Nelson of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Donna Kolle of Fergus Falls; Sandy Gamber of Underwood; Maureen Torgusson of Fergus Falls; and great-great-grandma Juel Godel of Fergus Falls.
