Petunia has a horror of anything that crawls, so when she saw a “big red bug” on her kitchen floor she screamed bloody murder. Bunkey, who was quietly reading in the next room came flying into the kitchen expecting a burglar or at least a severed vein. “There’s a bug on the counter!” Petunia screamed. Bunkey calmly removed it and went for his “bug book” to I.D. the offending insect. It proved to be a Western conifer seed bug.
This harmless bug is about ¾-inches long, has a stout reddish-brown body with white markings. The belly is orange with black bars or stripes. It has wings that form an X when they are at rest. The mouthparts are slender and needle-like. The large back legs remind one of a grasshopper but they don’t jump. The back legs have a sort of leaf-like structure. This identifies it as belonging to the family of leaf-footed bugs.
This insect was first found in 1985. During the summer, it feeds on the sap from green cones and needles of different pine species as well as Douglas fir trees. This feeding is not known to injure our landscape trees.
The immature nymphs develop into adults sometime in August. During the fall, these bugs search for a protected place to spend the winter. Occasionally, that place can be in the attic, walls, or other nooks and crannies in our houses. If they are in a cold spot, they stay dormant and they will stay inactive until spring. However, if the site gets warmed up, it’s a warm winter day, or in a warm place in your house, they will “wake up” and move, in this case, into Petunia’s kitchen. They can be confused with cockroaches, but cockroaches move very fast and aren’t seen during the day or if they are, are running for cover. The seed bugs move slowly and are happy in daylight. They are harmless and don’t eat our food or damage property. There are usually only 2 or 3 of them in the house and they don’t lay eggs indoors. They are just a nuisance for most people. Don’t get out the “flit.” Just pick them up and chuck them out the door or, if you are too finicky to do that, vacuum them up.
Carpenter ants are another thing altogether. They don’t bite but they can damage wood in your house especially if it is damp. They will nest in your fiberglass insulation or wall voids. They are named for their habit of excavating smooth-walled tunnels in wood. They don’t actually eat wood but merely scrape out tunnels or galleries, ejecting sawdust-like scrapings. They will nest in trees or even in decorative wood timbers like railroad-ties.
If they nest in your house, the news is good and bad. The house is infested, but it does simplify treatment. Normally, to eliminate carpenter ants, all the nests in and around the home must be eliminated. In the winter, you only need to inspect the interior. You should try to locate the nest. They are looking for food and water now that they have warmed up. Bait them with a small amount of sugar water or diluted honey and see where they go. Typically, they will disappear behind a baseboard, or cabinet or into a crack or an electric outlet. Now that you have determined about where the nest is, call an exterminator. This is a job for a professional. You don’t want to find your kitchen sink on the floor some morning. As Petunia says. “Bugs belong outdoors, not in my house.”