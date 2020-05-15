Otter Tail County wants you to build your future here... and you can with local supports for housing investment. Be a part of the “The Big Build” initiative launched in December 2019. The goal of The Big Build is to build new or rehabilitate 5,000 housing units by 2025. Building towards the future begins with expanding housing opportunities and reinvestment throughout Otter Tail County.
Otter Tail County, along with its community partners, has found ways to support housing investment. A property tax rebate program for new single and two-family homes is ongoing with many applications approved and moving forward with building their dream homes. The purpose of the program is to encourage the construction of new primary residences and to inspire people to replace dilapidated housing structures within the county.
The rebate program allows for up to $10,000 in a property tax rebate for new single-family construction. This includes the rebate of the county portion of the property taxes as well as the city portion of the taxes in select communities (currently, Fergus Falls, Henning, New York Mills, Ottertail, Parkers Prairie, Pelican Rapids, Perham and Vergas) for up to five years. There is a wide range of available choices from rural acreage to new subdivisions in communities.
Information and an application for the tax rebate program can be found online at bigbuildotc.com. For questions about the qualifications and stipulations of the program or to learn about how the county can support other housing development opportunities, please email abaldwin@co.ottertail.mn.us or call 218-998-8050.
