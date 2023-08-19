Visualize this scenario. You are part of a paleontologist team that has discovered a never-before-seen dinosaur called the Teacup T-Rex. Your team is excited to present their findings at the Smithsonian Science Museum of Jurassic Creatures Gala. However, when you arrive, you discover your archnemesis, Dr. Barry Eualive, hid the bones so your team looks foolish in front of your peers. The bones are located in your archnemesis’ office. Your mission is to find all the bones and assemble the dinosaur before the grand reveal at 7 p.m. The catch? It’s 6:15 p.m. You have forty-five minutes before the big event.



