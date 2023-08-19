Visualize this scenario. You are part of a paleontologist team that has discovered a never-before-seen dinosaur called the Teacup T-Rex. Your team is excited to present their findings at the Smithsonian Science Museum of Jurassic Creatures Gala. However, when you arrive, you discover your archnemesis, Dr. Barry Eualive, hid the bones so your team looks foolish in front of your peers. The bones are located in your archnemesis’ office. Your mission is to find all the bones and assemble the dinosaur before the grand reveal at 7 p.m. The catch? It’s 6:15 p.m. You have forty-five minutes before the big event.
What do you think … Are you intrigued? The Fergus Falls Public Library hosted its second escape room program earlier this month. Staff members Emily Millard and Krista Kugler transformed the library’s community room into an “office” by adding furniture, props and artwork. Our theme was “Jurassic Escape: Bones of Contention.” The scenario you just read was what teams were told before entering the escape room. Did we actually lock people inside a room and force them to figure out how to break free? Not exactly. For those who are unfamiliar, an escape room is a themed puzzle room where participants collaborate to discover clues, solve puzzles, and complete different tasks to accomplish a predetermined goal in a set amount of time. For teams to successfully finish our room, they had to find twenty bones, correctly assemble them to form a dinosaur skeleton, and take a picture of the completed dinosaur in forty-five minutes or less. As a bonus element of fun, teams were provided with a variety of costumes to dress up for the “gala event.” Costumes included dresses/skirts, robes, a clown jumpsuit, trench coats, orange safety vests, suit jackets, big glasses, hats, feather boas, and more.
Twelve different hour-long time slots were available for community members to choose from over three days. The room was designed for groups of ten with participants ages eight and older. Each group usually consisted of people from two-three different families, which required them to quickly figure out how to work together in a short amount of time. Before we opened the room to the public, we had a test group try it out and troubleshoot any potential problems with clues or puzzles. For example, we learned we were missing a clue to lead teams to the correct code for a locked box. Whoops! Thank you to the staff at the Viking Library System Headquarters for being our guinea pigs and giving great feedback on what went well and what did not. In case you were wondering, they did escape.
Out of the twelve teams who participated, only four successfully finished the room within the forty-five-minute limit. However, every team said they had a lot of fun and would definitely be interested in doing another escape room at the library. My favorite answer to the “Would you do an escape room again?” The question on our survey said, “Yesssssssss!” We also received many ideas for future themes such as space, an art heist, Disney, Haunted Mansion, Egyptian pyramids, time travel, ocean and any book theme (Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland, Hardy Boys, etc.). While we do not have an exact date for our next escape room event, keep your eyes open because library staff are excited to create another one in 2024!
The escape room was our final special program at the library as our Summer Reading Program wrapped up on Saturday, August 5. Our theme of “Stomp, Chomp, and Read!” elevated the library’s programs and made the summer months engaging for the community. Over 1,700 people registered for the summer reading program – one of our highest years yet! Staff created, presented, and/or hosted over 100 programs over June and July. These included weekly storytimes, maker camp activities, outreach visits, book clubs for multiple age groups, special family events, and unique presentations.
The library also offered summer reading tutoring, known as Extra Reading at the Library (ERL), for eight weeks. Students who participated received free, one-on-one tutoring with a trained reading specialist. As always, we are grateful to our generous sponsors and their donations to this beneficial tutoring program. A big thank you to Pat and Jean Connelly for their continued support of our Summer Reading Program! Dairyland provided youth with a “sweet” dinosaur sundae for successfully finishing their reading game boards. The overall support from the Fergus Falls community made for another successful summer of reading at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
