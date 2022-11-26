Hot dish and pie and cookies, oh my! Lake Country Living magazine, a publication of Daily Journal Media, kicked off it’s very first contest late in 2021, with the first annual Holiday Cookie Contest. Due to the popularity of the contest and the positive response from participants, judges and magazine-readers alike, additional contests were added to Lake Country Living’s plan of events for the 2022 calendar year.
The first annual Holiday Cookie Contest was held in November 2021. Won by Diana Lewis for her chocolate crinkle cookies, the contest was judged by Chelsey Beilhartz of Sweeties (now closed as Beilhartz is building a new career with Soapy Puppy Bed & Biscuit), Emily McCune of Sugar High Bakery and Confections and Holly Petersen of The Sugared Pearl Cakes. Lewis’ recipe for chocolate crinkles is available at the Daily Journal Media office in the 2021 Holiday Edition of Lake Country Living magazine — the edition with Khila (Bahn) Hieronimus on the cover.
In 2022, The Market and Service Food partnered with Lake Country Living for the second annual Holiday Cookie Contest, and welcomed in two more contests earlier in the year — pie and hot dish.
Lake Country Living’s late summer edition announced the winner of the first annual pie contest — Tessa Schierer, whose blueberry rhubarb crumble pie won first place honors from the judges. Those looking for a copy of Schierer’s recipe can still obtain a copy of the magazine, which features Amanda Callahan and her pottery wheel on the cover.
Hot dish, a Minnesota staple, was the topic of conversation for the fall, with Spencer McGrew’s Something Different hot dish taking home the top position. Judging was conducted by Patricia Wahl, the 2022 summer edition’s Woman of the Season, Rebecca Lacheur of Fabled Farmer and Daily Journal Media’s reporters, Carl Hauser and Tor Anderson. The recipe can be found in the fall edition of Lake Country Living, featuring Mary Hauser on the cover.
The most recent contest was the second annual Holiday Cookie Contest, won by Lisa Swenson’s cranberry, white chocolate, macadamia nut cookies, which can be found in the Lake Country Living’s most recent publication — the holiday edition. Wahl has become a standing voluntary judge in Lake Country Living’s contests, and was joined by Peney Cakes’ Jeney Christensen and Sweet Notes Treats’ Laurie Strom. The holiday edition has been delivered throughout Otter Tail County and is now available wherever Lake Country Living is distributed.
When asked why she volunteers as a judge for The Market and Service Foods Lake Country Living contests, Wahl shared: ”I consider myself to be a foodie. I love to cook, bake, eat and try new restaurants and dishes. Judging the contests, for me, is a way to connect with the citizens of our community. It is a great way to learn about their cultures and learn more about the recipes that have been handed down in the family. I feel having events like these bring people together that might not have known each other beforehand. It’s a way to meet, greet and, of course, eat!”
All entrants in the various contests have had (or will have) their recipes printed on the front page of the Lifestyles section (page B1) of Daily Journal Media’s newspaper, which prints on Saturdays.
There is one contest remaining in 2022 — the first annual The Market and Service Food Lake Country Living Soup-er Soup Contest. Soup contest entries consist of at least one large serving of soup, dropped off at The Market in a disposable container between 12-1 p.m. on Dec. 8. All entries will undergo blind judging, which is closed to the public. Contact information and recipes must accompany entries. The winner of the contest will be notified promptly and featured in the winter edition of Lake Country Living magazine, which published in January 2023. All recipes entered will be published in the newspaper over a period of time.
The Market and Service Food’s Lake Country Living contests are announced first in each edition of the magazine and later in Daily Journal Media’s newsletter, which is free to subscribe to, regardless of newspaper subscription. Interested individuals can subscribe to the email newsletter online at fergusfallsjournal.com/newsletters/.
In 2023, Lake Country Living is planning to hold at least four contests — pie, hot dish, cookies and soup. Announcement of contest dates and articles detailing contest winners can be found in editions of Lake Country Living magazine, which publish in January, April, July, October and November.
Lake Country Living magazine can be obtained at Daily Journal Media’s office at 125 North Union Ave, Suite 3 and at various distribution points throughout Otter Tail County, digitally at fergusfallsjournal.com/special-sections/ or via subscription by calling Karsyn Jacobs at 218-739-7511.