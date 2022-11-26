The fragrance and beauty of real Christmas trees means that there will always be a market for them. If you are concerned about cutting a living tree, don’t feel guilty. Most of the evergreens cut in Minnesota were produced on tree farms. They are a very important crop here, with about half a million trees harvested annually. Our trees are shipped to every state including Hawaii (where the price is ridiculous).



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?