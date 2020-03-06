Any season is a good season for Shakespeare, so while there still might be snow on the ground next week you can warm yourself up with The American Shakespeare Center’s (ASC) production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at A Center for the Arts on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.
A family-friendly show, the story follows a set of interconnected character groups including four young Athenian lovers and six amateur actors rehearsing for a play they want to perform at the wedding of Theseus, Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta. One of Shakespeare’s 17 comedies, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” introduced us to the character Puck, whose name has entered our lexicon as someone who is playful and mischievous. ASC adds a New Orleans twist to the production with original music that draws inspiration from bluegrass, bebop and barbershop, with the music played live by the actor-musicians.
A Center for the Arts is making the production extra special as well, performing it as Shakespeare intended it, as Michael Burgraff, executive director of AC4TA puts it, “with house lights up, chairs for audience members on stage, actors roaming the theatre and musical interludes.” There are still on-stage seats available for only $10, but Burgraff asks that you call if you’re interested in one of those unique seats.
ASC is based out of Staunton, Virginia and specializes in Shakespeare’s unique staging conditions (universal lighting, minimal sets, character doubling, cross-gender casting and live music), blending it with modern sensibility. The show is directed by Nathan Winkelstein of Red Bull Theater and The Secret Theater. Winkelstein received his Masters in classical acting from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England.
“They really do make Shakespeare accessible and come to life,” Burgraff says. Tickets are $25 for adults or $10 for students.
