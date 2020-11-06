From the year that brought you “Six Months of March,” welcome to “Tuesday, Part 4.” At this point, anybody keeping an eye on me might reasonably assume my favorite website is the Google search page for “election map.”
When I woke up at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and couldn’t get back to sleep, I grabbed my phone and immediately looked at the map. I crashed the app I use to track my running when I decided to check the map again in the middle of a 3-mile run. Before bed, after I finish reading another story from “Classic Victorian & Edwardian Ghost Stories,” I check the map one last time. Millions of us cannot stop looking at the map.
I was 8 years old in 2000 when there was, what I’ll call, “trouble with Florida” in the Bush v. Gore election. Back then, we didn’t have computers that we carried around with us everywhere. In fact, many people didn’t even have computers in their homes yet (according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in Aug. 2000, 51% of households had a computer and only 41.5% had internet access). I was a little too young then to properly pay attention to how the adults around me were reacting to the electoral hold-up although I know it was a big deal in the late night TV shows my parents liked to watch. We didn’t quite have the 24-hour news cycle that we do now — that was a phenomenon that would take hold the following year-- so I wonder if people just checked the newspaper or the 7 o’clock news and if there was no news, just shrugged and moved on?
I would like to shrug and move on. “We’ll know when we know,” feels like such a luxurious state of mind. As much as I obsess over “The Map,” I have a similar obsession with checking the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Situation Update every day at exactly 11 a.m., when it updates. I also check the county numbers. I can ostensibly say my timeliness with checking that is related to my job, but it’s more a sense that I feel I need to know. On Thursdays they update the 14-day case rate per 10,000 and I consider that extra exciting.
Does knowing do me any favors? When I woke up this morning and saw Georgia and Pennsylvania had turned light blue, did it change anything about my day? Would it make a difference if I saw the race had been called by The Associated Press 30 seconds before my best friend sees it and texts me about it? No. Just like it makes no difference to me personally that Minnesota saw an extraordinary 5,454 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths yesterday. But I consider simply knowing that information to be valuable.
The presidency, of course, does make a difference to me personally, though, as it does for most Americans. It affects the kind of health care we have access to, the kind of social safety nets that will catch us if there’s ever another pandemic; it affects the way some of us are treated at work and whether or not some of us can even get work. It affects if some of us can get married and it affects if some of us can afford the medicine we need to live. Whether we know now or a minute from now who the president is going to be doesn’t really matter, but there’s anxiety in not knowing, and maybe if we can save ourselves even 10 more seconds of that anxiety, then it’s worth refreshing the page ad nauseum.
Maybe that’s why I check the COVID numbers every morning at 11 a.m., too. I bristle when people say COVID numbers are dropping because I know they’re not. I wish they were, that’s the trend I’m waiting to see, and maybe when it finally happens I can stop checking. I can relax.
I’m writing this at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. I wonder if, by the time you’re reading this, we might have put the map to rest for four years.
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
