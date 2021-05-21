Fergus Falls Center for the Arts, Inc (AC4TA) relies heavily on Fergus Falls and the surrounding communities and region for finances. AC4TA owns its building and is responsible for all the bills and upkeep for a 100-year-old building, which is in excess of $100,000 annually.
“Membership is one of the very few funding sources which we solicit for the ongoing operations costs covering just under a third of the $150,000 annually needed,” explained executive director, Michael Burgraff, saying this season, they are in need of help. With nearly 9,500 letters sent into the community of Fergus Falls, AC4TA announced the launch of a membership drive.
AC4TA has been a part of the Fergus Falls community for 100 years. The 2020-21 arts season tested its resolve due to hardships imposed by the global pandemic. Thanks to kindness and giving of the public, it has been able to weather the storm but is in need of funding during this period of recovery.
“We appreciate membership donations of all amounts,” shared Burgraff. Memberships and donations are tax deductible, with various levels of membership available and sustainable monthly credit card payments are also an option.
Donations can be made by phone — 218-736-5453, mail — 124 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537, or online at the bottom of their website — fergusarts.org/.
