Our lawns, gardens and woody plants have been “spoiled” by our normal wet spring and moderate temperatures. Minnesota isn’t supposed to be stinking hot for long periods. If we wanted weather like that we would have moved to Arizona. But, it’s here and now we will have to deal with it.
There are two schools of thought on lawns in hot dry periods; let them go brown or water the snot out of them. In some cases, it depends on your pocketbook and/or where you live. Pumping water from the lake is great but it takes electricity. In town, the water bill might be a deterrent. To properly water your grass, you need to run sprinklers long enough to wet the soil to the depth of 5-6 inches. Just waving the hose around isn’t going to do the job. It may take all day.
The only way to know if you have watered enough, is to dig a hole and check. There are some exceptions; a hot south facing slope, newly established lawns or lawns with patch disease will need frequent shallow watering in frog-frying temperatures. Sandy soil will need a drink at least twice a week. Or even three or more times in extreme heat. Loamy soil can do quite well on every four or five day’s diet. If you have clay soil you will know it as the water will puddle before you get enough to encourage deep roots. This type of soil will keep you busy because as soon as you see the puddles, shut off the sprinklers then wait an hour or so and start them again until you get moisture down the recommended depth.
It is best to water in the early morning around 4:30-5 a.m., as more of the water gets to the soil. Watering in the heat of the day means cooler plants but less water getting deep into the soil. Watering in the evening can lead to all kinds of fungal diseases because the foliage dries more slowly if at all during the night.
Moisture stress is particularly harmful to young trees or trees that have been planted less than five years. They need about a gallon and a half per inch of trunk diameter every day in extreme heat. They should be heavily mulched to conserve moisture and help keep the roots cool.
If you don’t mulch your flower and vegetable gardens, it will show in this miserable hot dry weather. They will need more water more often just to keep them from giving up the ghost. You can water in the heat of the day. It will help cool down your plants but of course, more of the water will evaporate and less of it will reach the plants roots. If you have one of those sprinklers that throws water high in the air in a fan shape, chuck it in the nearest trash can. Less of the water is getting to the plants as it is evaporating in the heat. Keep the water as close to the soil level as you can.
If you must weed in this hot weather, nothing says you can’t do it while the sprinkler is going. You will stay cool and need a shorter shower afterward. Just keep enough clothes on to keep from scaring the neighbors.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
