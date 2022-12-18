The Market & Service Food's Lake Country Living Holiday Cookie Contest award-winning cranberry, white chocolate, macadamia nut cookies can be made at home by following the recipe below.
Ingredients:
3 cups flour
1 cup chopped cranberries
1 cup chopped macadamia nuts
1 cup unsalted butter
1-½ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup light brown sugar
2 large eggs
½ teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons orange zest
Sugar for rolling, if desired
Melted white chocolate to dip half the cookie, if desired.
Instructions:
Roughly chop cranberries (fresh or bagged) and nuts. Set aside.
In a large bowl or stand mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Mix in one egg at a time, followed by baking powder, salt and orange zest. Add one cup of flour at a time, scraping between additions if necessary. Lastly, mix in chopped cranberries and macadamia nuts. Mix until evenly dispersed and no streaks remain. Shape dough into logs in wax paper or plastic wrap. Chill dough for 60 minutes.
Gently roll the log to check for any flat spots prior to slicing and baking. If desired, dough may be rolled in sanding sugar or coarse sugar prior to slicing.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Carefully slice ¼-inch thick slices. Space roughly 1-2 inches apart on a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Keep any remaining dough chilled until ready to bake.
Bake for 8-10 minutes or until edges begin to turn light golden. Allow cookies to rest on the pan for 2 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Melt white chocolate dipping chocolate and dip half the cookie, if desired.
Store cookies in an airtight container for up to several weeks.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone