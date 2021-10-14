It’s getting darker earlier. The days are getting chillier. A recent smattering of wind and storms have hit town causing branches to drop and litter yards with dead-looking sticks and dried, crumbly leaves. At my house, October is referred to as “spooky month” and the books below will help get your pumpkins in the Halloween spirit.
Picture books
“Creepy Carrots!” by Aaron Reynolds and Peter Brown (2012). A go-to read aloud for a book that blends comedy and suspense in just the right mix for younger readers. Little Jasper Rabbit cannot resist pulling up the carrots in the neighboring field. They are, after all, the tastiest in town. When Jasper starts seeing the carrots everywhere he goes he is convinced they’re out to get him. Recommended for children ages 5 and up. Don’t miss the sequel; “Creepy Pair of Underwear!”
“The Wolves in the Walls” by Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean (2003). This is one of my favorite Gaiman stories. Lucy is a young girl who is convinced there are wolves living in the walls of her house. Her family doesn’t believe her. When the wolves actually do come out of the walls it’s a scare for sure! McKean’s creepy illustrations complement the story to perfection. Recommended for children ages 8 and up.
Middle grade
“Doll Bones” by Holly Black (2013). Who isn’t afraid of vintage dolls? Their pale, porcelain skin. Their large, glass eyes that follow you around the room. In this chapter book, a trio of middle school friends embark on a quest to solve the mystery of the ghost that is haunting the Great Queen, a bone-china doll they have been playing with for years. A dark and delightful read. Recommended for ages 10 and up.
“The Night Gardener: A Scary Story” by Jonathan Auxier (2014). This NYT bestseller is a spooky tale with a Victorian ghost story vibe. Orphaned siblings, Molly and Kip, travel from Ireland to England to work as servants in a dilapidated house where everything seems just a bit … off. As the story unfolds, they discover the curses and secrets that haunt the manor. Gothic treasure. Recommended for ages 11 and up.
Teen
“Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi (2019). You know a book is going to be deliciously weird when the subject headings include: “monsters,” “angels,” and “selective mutism.” Part sci-fi, part speculative horror, “Pet” tells a story of identity, good vs. evil, and a young person fighting for justice in a society steeped in denial. There are no longer supposed to be any monsters in futuristic city of Lucille, so when a horned creature emerges from a painting, the main character must unlearn everything they have been taught to try and save their best friend. This title is a National Book Award finalist and a Stonewall Book Award winner. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
“Five Total Strangers” by Natalie D. Richards (2020). If teen horror movies are your jam (think “Scream” and “Urban Legend”), then this new young-adult book should sound appealing. Mira is a high school student who ends up hitching a ride across Pennsylvania in an SUV with four college-aged teens after a wicked blizzard grounds the plane they were traveling on. Determined to make it to Pittsburgh for Christmas, the group decides to fight the storm and make the trip through the mountains. Inclement weather and icy roads end up being the least of Mira’s worries as things start to go missing and the passengers in the car begin lying. Who can be trusted and who is trying to sabotage the ride? A page-turning thriller recommended for ages 15 and up.
For a less-creepy way to celebrate the spooky holiday, families with young children can attend our “Halloween Fun @ the Library” event on Oct. 30. This event will be “stop by anytime and participate at your own pace” offering. The library is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and children can participate in a pumpkin picture-book walk, a not-so-scary scavenger hunt, and a make-a-monster craft. Costumes are encouraged and registration is not required. Target audience is ages 3 -9 but siblings are welcome. Please note that this event is replacing the previously advertised “Halloween Storytime.”
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.