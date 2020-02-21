Daegyn Drake

Daegyn Leslie Drake was born January 9, 2020, in Fergus Falls to Wes and Nikki Drake. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches longs.
Grandparents are Randy and Connie Fragodt of Milan, and Merlyn and Bonnie Drake of Waubay, South Dakota. Great-grandparents are Neil and Clarice Perseke of Dawson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.