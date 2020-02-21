Daegyn Drake
Daegyn Leslie Drake was born January 9, 2020, in Fergus Falls to Wes and Nikki Drake. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches longs.

Grandparents are Randy and Connie Fragodt of Milan, and Merlyn and Bonnie Drake of Waubay, South Dakota. Great-grandparents are Neil and Clarice Perseke of Dawson.

