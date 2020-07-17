D
andelions aren’t native to North America. Why the heck would our ancestors dig this stinker up and transplant it here where, more often it is a noxious weed? The darn thing crowds out grass. The flat leaves shade out any seedlings that even attempt to sprout. Not only that, deer won’t eat them. And those darn seeds, they can get so thick they choke the air filter in the lawn mower when you attempt to mow them down, They don’t stay down either. They pop up behind the mower and stick their tongues out at you. That’s the bad side. There is a good side.
Dandelions are a great source of nutrition. They have remarkable healing powers being high in vitamins A and C, have more beta carotene than carrots and more potassium than spinach plus copper and iron. The flowers are great food for bees and are often the first and only food for them in the early spring. No wonder people make wine out of them, it’s good for you.
Dandelions are considered medicinally safe and effective as a general tonic. It supposedly strengthens the gall bladder, pancreas, liver, spleen, stomach and intestines.
The root of the plant is edible, really! You can use it in soups or salads. Don’t break the root as that liquid has beneficial nutrients that can bleed out. Roast the root in the oven at 250 degrees turning often until it is dry and aromatic. Grind up the root to make a caffeine free coffee. Put it in the coffee pot or boil it. It actually tastes like coffee. If you are a tea drinker you can make a tea from the young leaves. Brew as you would mint leaves. Those same young leaves can be used in salad. Sautéing the older leaves will reduce the bitterness a little; just use the young ones. The white sap from the roots or stems can ease the pain of bug bites or sores on the skin. Or you can just grab a handful of leaves and squish them and use the fluid to stop the itching and stinging. Old wives’ tales say it cures warts, acne and calluses. Can’t hurt to try. It’s bound to be cheaper than anything you can get at the drugstore.
Dandelions used these ways are considered an herb. As with all herbs use with caution the first time as you may be allergic to the plant. The fluid in the stem is latex so if you have a problem with medical latex, you may want to skip either eating or rubbing any part of the plant on your skin. It may cause a rash or worse.
Do take a tour of your gardens at least every other day if not daily. Check for bugs especially under leaves. Aphids, chemical damage and drought will cause leaves to curl under. If you have had squash bugs or cucumber beetles, now is the time to get ahead of them. If you have had problems with potato beetles, plant spuds now. The beetles have retired for the season. Your potatoes may be a bit smaller but the leaves won’t look like Irish lace either. Damaged leaves can’t feed a plant very well. If you run into a large green caterpillar on your tomatoes, just move her out of the garden. She grows into a beautiful moth.
The moral for the week is: Eat your dandelions and kill your bugs.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.