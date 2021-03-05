I have written a fair number of articles on authors and their work, as of late. One thing I find interesting is that all of these authors are producing self-help, study materials or nonfiction. While I can certainly appreciate their material and their work, it makes me wonder: Where are the fiction writers?
I started writing a piece of fiction a number of years ago. I was motivated and things were moving along at a good pace. I had a friend and avid reader who would read, edit and give feedback on my writing chapter by chapter as I completed them. Then the unthinkable happened. Despite the antivirus software being up to date and ran, and despite having a backup external drive, I lost my story to a virus that infiltrated not only my computer, but also my external drive. I was devastated. A few years later, the external drive was damaged due to a pipe bursting and my last hopes that somehow I would be able to retrieve my story were laid to rest. I grieved that story for a long time and didn’t even make another attempt for quite some time.
When I did start writing again, I struggled to flesh out a concept that I felt was worthy of the required effort. I wrote a few chapters and decided to abandon the ideas. I even wrote a few children’s books, start to finish, but I am far from capable when it comes to illustrating, so those never ended up complete either.
Last fall I got hit with a concept without even trying. I spent a few weeks making notes and having discussions with avid readers. I even discussed it with a published author who writes fiction. I started writing. I’m not ready to give away the details, but it’s safe to say that what I’m writing is literary fiction.
After years of failed concepts, I was so excited to have an idea; but I wasn’t expecting another one to hit me so quickly! About six weeks later, I started furiously scribbling another concept into a notebook, this one a little more difficult to encompass than the other. I started writing the new one and ultimately decided to put the first story on the back burner to focus on the second one.
The ideas have continued to present themselves ever since, but having two manuscripts in progress is already more than enough, so my ideas are being safely stored away until I complete what I have already started.
It is my sincere hope to release two books in 2021, but only time will tell! Here’s to hoping, staying focused, and working hard to get that goal accomplished!
If either of the following statements catch your attention, stay tuned; because “I #amwriting.”
A quizzical look into the reality of a delusional patient leads to questions regarding existence.
Separated by natural disaster, a family goes to great lengths to reunite, but tragedy is always one step ahead.
Heather Kantrud is the Lifestyle reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
