Minnesotans know that we often get a break in the cold in the middle of winter. Unfortunately, our plants don’t know that the warm isn’t here to stay. If they get uncovered and get their noses out in the warm if temporary warmth, they think, “warm, grow.” What, you didn’t know plants think? Anyway, if you have plants close to a foundation, get out and shovel snow on them. You want to keep any premature thawing from happening.
Now is the time to prune both shade and fruit trees. The exception is the “bleeders” maples, birches, walnuts, beeches and hornbeams. That is unless you are sugaring. Wait with these trees until they are in full leaf. They are prone to excessive sap flow. This is an ugly but normal response to injury by a healthy tree and helps the tree prevent infection from disease causing agents. Don’t paint the wound as this actually interferes with the oxidation of the wound and with the tree’s ability to compartmentalize the injury.
March is the ideal time to prune because insects that spread diseases like oak wilt, Dutch elm or fire blight aren’t active. Dormant pruning of fruit trees minimizes the possibility of fire blight, Nectria canker and black knot of cherries and plums. It is very important to prune before the buds start to swell. Pruning too early can lead to winter injury to both the tree and the pruner. By pruning now, you reduce the risk of winter injury and frostbite.
What to prune is the question. Start by removing any dead or injured branches. Next remove any branches that are rubbing against each other. Next are any branches that are growing straight up, especially those growing along a parallel branch. Remove any “skirts’ of sprouts at the base of a tree. Now take a good look at your tree. If you haven’t removed more than a third of the tree, you may need to cut off a branch here and there to balance it, or to thin the inside of a fruit tree. Fruit trees need the sun to get into the middle of the tree so all the fruit is exposed to the sun. Never remove more than a third of a tree in one year.
Now to shrubs, if they have gotten tall enough to cover up your kitchen window, you need to do some drastic surgery. First, remove the oldest branches down to ground level. This should bring some of the height down. Next remove the tallest stems left, again to the soil line. If you have removed 1/3 of the shrub, leave it until next spring and give it the same treatment. It may take 2-3 years to get it down to a comfortable height but this way you keep the shape of the plant. Shrubs that bloom in the spring should be pruned immediately after blooming. To prune them before will reduce or eliminate the flowers.
Occasionally you will have to bite the bullet and dig the whole thing up. Too often a shrub is planted next to the house without realizing that cute little puppy will grow to be a St. Bernard. It is just too big for that area. Put on your big girl pants and get it out of there. Before you plant or replace a shrub, read the label! It will tell you how big and wide your new baby will get at maturity. Unless you hate your windows, you want to be able to see out of them and not through a jungle of branches. Grab the clippers and get to work.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
